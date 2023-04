DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An 8-year-old girl is dead after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Kettering.

A representative for the Kettering Police Department (KPD) tells 2 NEWS law enforcement received a call Sunday around 12:56 p.m. to respond to the 1200 block of Imperial Drive in Kettering.

The child was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where the representative for KPD says she later died.

Kettering Police says the incident remains under investigation.