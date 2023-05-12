A 2019 Jeep Compass on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Over a half-dozen vehicles have been stolen from a Centerville car dealership.

Overnight on Tuesday, May 9, an unknown amount of individuals broke into Performance JeepLand at the corner of East Alex Bell Road and Loop Road in Centerville, the Centerville Police Department tells 2 NEWS.

Police say that during the incident, a total of eight vehicles were taken from the property after the suspects reportedly broke into the location and stole keys to the various vehicles.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information related to the stolen vehicles.