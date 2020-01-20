8 families displaced by apartment fire in Piqua

Breaking News
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Eight families were displaced and a family pet died after an apartment fire in Piqua Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out at the Piqua Village Apartments in the 1000 block of Covington Avenue at around 9 am. Fire officials say that the occupants of the apartment affected woke up and saw the blaze and smoke.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, however a family pet was lost in the fire. While the fire was found in just one apartment, the power had to be cut off to the entire building, displacing all eight families in the building. Those families are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

