CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – 7900 people are without power in the Centerville and Kettering area on Wednesday, AES Ohio reported.

Mary Ann Kabel with AES Ohio said that they do not know if the outage is weather-related or not at this time, but the cause is still under investigation.

Crews are currently on their way to check the substation on David Road and work to get power running again.

