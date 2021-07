FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The 73rd annual Independence Day parade was held in Fairborn Sunday.

The parade kicked off at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the Fairborn Plaza on Broad Street. The parade followed its traditional route up Central Avenue past the reviewing stand, then down Main Street to Second Street, where the event concluded.

Festivities continue Sunday evening at Community Park, with food, music, and entertainment, then followed by a fireworks display.