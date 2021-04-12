72-year-old Middletown woman found dead in river after being reported missing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
middletownpolice_255000

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Middletown Division of Police have canceled a missing person alert after finding the woman dead in a river Monday afternoon.

Police issued a missing adult alert with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Saturday after 72-year-old Deborah Riley, who suffered from dementia, failed to return home after leaving. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, police received a call the Riley’s body was found floating in a river.

Her body was recovered and the Butler County Coroner is working to determine cause of death.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS