72-year-old Middletown woman found dead in river after being reported missing

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Middletown Division of Police have canceled a missing person alert after finding the woman dead in a river Monday afternoon.

Police issued a missing adult alert with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Saturday after 72-year-old Deborah Riley, who suffered from dementia, failed to return home after leaving. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, police received a call the Riley’s body was found floating in a river.

Her body was recovered and the Butler County Coroner is working to determine cause of death.

