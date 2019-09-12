71 new jobs coming with expansion of Springfield company

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – At least 71 new jobs will be coming to Springfield with the expansion of the Topre America Corporation facility, the company announced Thursday.

The expansion will add an additional 78,500 square feet to its existing facility, used for stamping and assembly, that is currently under construction. Coming with the expansion will be 71 new assembly, stamping, and light manufacturing jobs. The average wage of these jobs is $19.50 per hour.

“This investment in Springfield expands our plans that were announced for Springfield in 2017. As hoped, our plans to expand to Springfield have resulted in increased production requests from our customers – Honda, Toyota and Nissan.” Brad Pepper, Senior Vice President of Topre America, said. “The Springfield community continues to support our growth and has proven to be an ideal location for our company. It’s simply a community that wants our investment and works with our leadership to make it happen.”

According to the company, the project is contingent upon the approval of state and local incentives.

“Topre’s latest investment is another example of how JobsOhio and its partners are helping to build on the wellestablished investment relationship that benefits both Ohio and Japan,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. “This expansion demonstrates the confidence Topre has in its Springfield operations, where more than 70 jobs will be created to bolster Topre’s world-class auto parts manufacturing.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.