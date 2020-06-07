700 meals passed out in West Dayton to promote unity and fight for social justice

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Dayton Give Back Initiative took place Sunday afternoon in the Dunbar Historic District. The organizers of the event say it was timely and continues their fight for justice in their own communities.

“It’s necessary that we fight for our community, even in times [where] it’s not tragedy. Tragedy doesn’t always have to bring us together, we can be united regardless,” said Executive Director of Dayton Young Black Professionals Daj’za Demmings. “For the people that can’t protest or don’t want to protest or want another way to engage in this community and be a part of this fight, let’s give them the opportunity to serve.”

The Dayton Young Black Professionals Organization is collaborating with The Entrepreneur’s Marketplace and Shoppe to give back to the community. They say they often are in need of resources that aren’t provided.

“I just feel that we’ve been overlooked for a long time so my goal is to get the word out that we’re working hard as well and we want to give back to our community,” said Tae Winston, owner of The Entrepreneur’s Marketplace and Shoppe.

The group prepared 700 meals to give away to anyone in need.

“We know a lot of people are laid off because of the Coronavirus…now it’s people that have jobs that are struggling too so we want to shed some light. Plus with the protesting it’s time to shed some light,” said Winston.

Local entrepreneurs and vendors also had their opportunity to spread word about their business and gain customers by setting up tables at the event. A DJ kept the atmosphere lively and the participants dancing. The organizers say they are hoping to continue to spread hope during these times and fight for social justice.

The Dayton Young Black Professionals is raising money for their social justice initiatives. For more information, click here.