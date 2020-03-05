$70 million sales tax proposed to upgrade Greene County Jail

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – In Greene County, ballot issue 12 proposes a twelve-year .25% sales tax to construct a new and expanded county jail along with improved Sheriff’s Office facilities.

Currently a little more than 100 prisoners are housed in the Greene County Jail. The new jail would have 500 beds and would cost the county about $70 million, which would be raised through the sales tax.

“We need a new jail in Xenia, there’s no doubt about that. But the size is the question,” said Jim Leonard, a member of Greene County Citizens Against Giant Jail Tax.

Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer says his offices are in need of new facilties as the current ones were built more than 50 years ago and pose many health and safety threats to both the prisoners and the security staff.

“This new facility allows us to do so much more with classifying inmates, housing inmates, working with the inmates, instead of just using our buildings as a holding facility. If we can make an environment where it’s safer for employees and safer for the inmates also then why not do that,” said Sheriff Fischer.

Opponents say they believe more beds will end with more people behind bars instead of more people focusing on rehabilitation.

“We think it’s a poor use of our taxpayer monies. We’d like to see treatment programs, we’d like to see collaborations with people who can really help all the people who we now dump in jail,” said Pat Dewees, a member of Greene County Citizens Against Giant Jail Tax.