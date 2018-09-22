7-year-old crowned Waynesville Homecoming Queen Video

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio(WDTN)- The sound of marching bands, fans and the cheerleaders are signs Friday was homecoming night at Waynesville High School. Seven-year-old Reagan Scachetti, escorted by Waynesville's quarterback was crowned homecoming queen.

"I'm always with Raegan. It's an up and down battle. I'm always looking out for her and praying for her," quarterback Anthony Carmichael said.

Carmicheal is Reagan's cousin. He said being a homecoming queen is something she will never get the chance to experience. That's because Reagan has a benign brain tumor. She was diagnosed with it when she was two-years-old.

Her parents said there is no treatment left to try.

"We're at the stage where we just have to allow this to take its course and just pray for more time," Ray Scachetti, Reagan's father said.

Family supporters in the crowd and on the team wore purple in her honor.

On a normal night, Reagan would be sitting in a hospital room. She's a permanent in-patient at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

"Normally kids with EBD's don't leave the unit. Let alone the floor, or the hospital so they've moved mountains and let it happen," Becca Scachetti, Reagan's mother said.

Carmichael said his school's support means everything.

"It's amazing to know that the whole community is behind us and what she has to go through," he said.

That community is what makes this difficult time a tiny bit easier.

"Events like this are just spectacular. It's what gets us through. It's what gets us through," Ray Scacchetti said.