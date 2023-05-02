DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 7-year-old boy remains missing after Monday’s search efforts.

According to the Dayton Fire Department, 7-year-old Lucas Rosales was reported missing on Saturday, April 29 around 6:40 p.m. He was reportedly fishing with his family near Harshman Road by Eastwood MetroPark.

Rosales is three feet tall and weighs 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sleeves, black pants, and black Converse shoes.

Crews initially searched the water and all nearby riverbanks. They also utilized thermal imaging devices, underwater drones, aerial drones and SONAR devices, however, the search was suspended until morning due to lack of sunlight.

Searches resumed on Sunday, April 30 around 8 a.m. and lasted until the evening. Searches once again took place on Monday morning, however, Rosales has yet to be found.

The active search and rescue response for Rosales has now shifted into a recovery operation, said the Dayton Fire Department, and all formal search operations have been suspended.

According to a Facebook post by Dayton Police and Fire, Dayton Police, Five Rivers MetroParks and Equusearch will still be back out on Tuesday.

The post said, at this time, foul play is not suspected. The boy’s family has also reportedly been working cooperatively with the Dayton Fire and Police Departments since the initial 911 call.

Eastwood MetroPark remains closed to the public at this time.

