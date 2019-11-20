7 MetroParks rangers awarded for service during Dayton mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers MetroParks rangers Scott Janicki, Elyzabeth McDonald, Cory Reis, Kyl Caldwell, Amanda Chiles, Rebeca Dieker and Sergeant Eric Lane are being recognized as the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association’s Professionals of the Year for their response to the Oregon District Mass Shooting.

The night of the shooting, these rangers were among the first on site. Due to the magnitude of the situation, it was difficult for medics and other first responders to make it directly to the crime scene. In the crucial moments while many waited for them to arrive, the Rangers administered First Aid and did scene management wherever they could in order to contain the chaos, according to Sergeant Eric Lane.

The Ranger division provides 24-hour law enforcement on more than 16,000 acres of Metroparks land. But Sergeant Lane says he never expected to rely on his life saving training.

“You train for a lot of things and you kind of think, ‘This will never happen,’ but then you see all this quality training that we’ve done works,” said Sgt. Lane.

“We trained well we train with different jurisdictions at the same time and we all have one goal and it all worked,” he continued.

In addition to the awards for the seven Rangers, MetroParks was also awarded for two conservation projects and a program that allows more equitable access to fresh food. With these accolades, MetroParks has earned the most awards of any Parks and Recreation agency in the state.

