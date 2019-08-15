7-foot crocodile found in Preble County creek

Crocodile found in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 7-foot crocodile was found in a creek in Preble County Wednesday, the Preble County Sheriff’s Department confirms.

The reptile was found in Bantas Creek in West Alexandria Wednesday night by a children’s group from Hilltop Equestrian.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources was called to the scene and neutralized the crocodile. Ohio DNR and the Department of Agriculture are handling the case.

