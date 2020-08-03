7-Eleven, Inc. buys Speedway stores in $21 billion deal

(WDTN) – The Japanese firm that owns 7-Eleven announced Monday it will buy Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway stations for $21 billion.

CNBC reported the deal will help Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd shift focus beyond Japan, where its stores and supermarkets face a shrinking population, slow economic growth and tough price competition.

The deal raises 7-Eleven’s store count in the United States and Canada to about 14,000.

Seven & i President Ryuji Isaka told CNBC expanding in the United States was still beneficial given its growing population and economy, regardless of the pandemic’s hit to consumer spending.

“The coronavirus is not going to go on forever,” Isaka told a conference call following the deal announcement.

2 NEWS has reached out to Speedway for comment on the sale and what it means for stores in Ohio but have not yet heard back.