SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-alarm fire left a Sidney home with thousands of dollars in damages after multiple crews were called to the scene Tuesday.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 21, crews from Sidney, Lockington, Port Jefferson and Anna responded to a fire on Knoop-Johnston Road near Sidney-Plattsville Road. Firefighters arrived on the scene to discover a fully involved shed fire that had spread to the home nearby.

Crews attacked the blaze from outside, while others searched the home, confirming that all occupants had safely evacuated. Crews send out a second alarm and tankers from Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fire, Houston Fire, and Fletcher Fire responded. Personnel were also recalled to ensure Fire Station 1 remained staffed during the incident.

No firefighters or residents were injured in the blaze, the release said, however, the home took an estimated $30,000 in damages.

At this time, the Sidney Fire Department Investigation Unit is investigating what may have caused the blaze.