DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Mercer County man was arrested after detectives found methamphetamines in a home in Union Township.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s detectives searched a home on the 7700 block of Denny Road in Union Township as part of an unrelated investigation. While searching the home, they found multiple items related to the original investigation as well as suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

a 69-year-old man was arrested at the home and brought to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility where he is currently being held without bond. Charges are pending review by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.