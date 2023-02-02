DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As school safety continues to be a concern for families and school districts, Gov. Mike DeWine is making it a top priority for Ohio.

DeWine announced more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding through the latest round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program.

“It’s on the forefront of everyone’s mind in public schools today,” Troy City Schools Assistant Superintendent Michael Moore said.

As technology for school security changes, Moore said it’s often not in the budget for school districts to upgrade without additional help.

“It’s a difficult thing to continue with your current revenue stream or your tax dollars to be able to fund all the things you need to fund in school and also make continued improvements for the things that you’ve got to do on the safety front also,” Moore said.

Troy City Schools will receive $794,625 in funding to use for a lock control system, a GPS system, updated cameras and security film at the building entrances.

More than 900 school districts will receive a combined $68 million in grants through the fourth round of grants. The money is intended to pay for physical security expenses.

Eligible schools could receive as much as $100,000 per building.

Through House Bill 45, lawmakers and Gov. DeWine were able to set aside $112 million for the fourth and fifth rounds of the grant program, so every district that applies and qualifies will receive something.

Tipp City Schools is getting $500,000 to upgrade its surveillance camera system.

School officials said it’s one way for students to feel safe in the buildings without it impacting their school day.

“Cameras are something that aren’t intrusive, and we can be able to do the surveillance without kids even noticing that,” Tipp City Schools Director of Human Resources Dr. Lisa Tuttle-Huff said.

Miamisburg City Schools will receive $840,000 this round. The district is looking at several areas where the money can help, from cameras to locks to communication systems.

“Those are all very vital in keeping your campuses and your students and staff safe, and also making sure that our parents get the information they need in a timely manner,” Miamisburg City Schools Superintendent Dr. Laura Blessing said.

A fifth round of awards is expected in the coming weeks.

DeWine also announced he is working to secure funding to help every district in Ohio employ a school resource officer.