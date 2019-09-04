Breaking News
68-year-old man reported missing out of Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has not been seen since he left his home on September 2 to drive himself to the hospital.

68-year-old Mark Phillips left his home in the Village of South Lebanon around 7:20 pm after complaining of chest pains.

Phillips is insulin-dependent and has reportedly not had his medication for the last three weeks.

He was last seen driving a gold 1999 Buick LaSabre with Ohio registration FHT-7611, and is described as a white male, stands 5’9” tall, and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Warren County Communications Center at 513-925-2525 or send an email to crimetips@wcsooh.org.

