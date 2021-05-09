67-year-old man dies after suffering medical event while driving

GREENEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A 67-year-old man is dead after he suffered a medical event while driving.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of State Route 127 and Oliver Road on reports of an injury accident.

Preliminary investigation showed a car driven by Philip Martin, 67, of Versailles, Ohio, was traveling north on U.S. Route 127 near Oliver Road. A car driven by Kellen Amspaugh, 31, of Ansonia Ohio, was traveling south on U.S. Route 127.

Due to a unknown medical event, Martin lost control of his vehicle and crossed the centerline, causing Amspaugh to drive off the right side of the road to avoid the collision. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch.

Martin was transported Wayne Hospital where he was later pronounced dead as a result of his medical condition he suffered while driving.