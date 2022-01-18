DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A resolution for the Sewer Modernization and Replacement Tunnel (SMART) project was passed on Tuesday at the Montgomery County Board of County Commission meeting.

According to Montgomery County Environmental Services, a $65 million contract with Miamisburg-based contractor Ulliman Schutte Construction will start the SMART project.

The SMART project has been in the planning phase for over three years said Montgomery County Environmental Services. The project will consolidate treatment operations to the Western Regional Water Reclamation Facility (WRWRF) in West Carrollton and replace critical infrastructure that has reached the end of its life.

“We are one of many communities dealing with aging, underground infrastructure across the country,”

said Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice. “It is our responsibility to ensure that

residents here have strong and reliable systems. This contract is just one step of many in which we have

taken to continue serving our residents.”

Montgomery County Environmental Services said the project will add a new pump station that will move wastewater from their collection system to WRWRF. Water from sewers will also be treated and safety put back into the rivers at the facility.

“We have an excellent team at Environmental Services, who have spent countless hours planning this

project,” said Michael Colbert, County Administrator. “We have a responsibility to use tax-payer dollars

wisely, and the team has done exactly that. I am thankful for their due diligence on this.”

According to Montgomery County Environmental Services, this project is expected to be completed in 2024.