62-year-old indicted for child pornography

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted on Thursday on multiple felony counts for possession of child pornography.

The Kettering Police Department responded to a call about a memory card that reportedly contained pictures of child pornography. 62-year-old Jeff McDonald was identified as the owner of the memory card, and as a result the Dayton Police Department was notified and began an investigation of McDonald’s memory card and his cell phone.

Multiple images of child pornography were found on the card as well as multiple videos depicting child pornography.

McDonald was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on:

17 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor

Six counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor

One count of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material or Performance

McDonald is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at 8:30 am.