DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Butler County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a person found inside a vehicle in Middletown.

According to the Butler County Coroner’s Office, 61-year-old Constance Reddix has been identified as the person found inside a vehicle on Tuesday.

A report from the coroner’s office lists the preliminary manner of death as a homicide, but the preliminary cause of death has been listed as unknown.

The Middletown Divisions of Police and Division of Fire were reportedly called to the area of Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway Tuesday around 12 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive person inside of a vehicle, a release said. While law enforcement was on the scene, police discovered a person deceased inside a vehicle.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Hughes with the Middletown Division of Police at 513-425-7733 or 513-425-7700.