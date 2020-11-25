6,000 Thanksgiving meals handed out to neighbors in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One Miami Valley organization is helping people put a Thanksgiving meal on the table.

Miami Valley Meals hosted two drive-thru turkey dinner takeaways Wednesday morning.

“We realize that this Thanksgiving in particular might be hard on some people,” says Kary Ellen Berger, the Media Manager for Miami Valley Meals.

Miami Valley Meals started in March. The group is made up of furloughed chefs from Citilites– the restaurant that was forced to close inside the Schuster Center. Initially working with organizations to give out an average of 500 meals a week, that jumped to an average of 4,000 meals in the last month.

On Wednesday they handed out 6,000 meals between the distribution sites at UD Arena and Trotwood-Madison High School. Cars began lining up even before the giveaway.

“What little we can do to bring joy to their face excites us a lot,” says Berger.

For many though, the gesture is not so little, putting into perspective what it really means to be thankful.