DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On August 28, 1963, nearly 250,000 people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial to hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. give his “I Have a Dream” speech. Sixty years later, thousands marched for the continued fight for equality and to remember one of the most influential demonstrations in American history.

Carlos Buford, founder of the Dayton chapter of Black Lives Matter, joined in Saturday’s march in Washington, D.C.

“I think King gives me that much hope and the things that he has left behind. His legacy gives me a hope and give me strength to say, okay, I can do something and I’m just not going to do anything. I’m going to do something. So I think I’ll do this ’til I take my last breath,” said Buford.

While the march was taking place, Reverend Joshua Ward of Omega Baptist Church in Dayton was putting together his Sunday sermon with thoughts of Dr. King.

“I think those of us who still hold those truths to be central and a priority, very important, we must I think, reignite that fire and that flame, because there needs to be a compelling and a continuing message that speaks unity in the face of division,” said Ward.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to meet with Dr. King’s family Monday to mark the anniversary.