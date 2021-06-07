60-year-old CenterPoint Energy driver killed in Union crash Monday

UNION, Ohio (WDTN) – Troopers from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in Union Monday evening.

OSPH said troopers were called to the scene of the crash on State Route 48 near Sheets Street just after 5:30 p.m. An investigation found 60-year-old Michael Caylor of Englewood was driving a Centerpoint Energy utility truck when he went off the left side of the street, hitting two trees and a light pole.

Caylor was taken to Miami Valley North where he later died. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The Englewood Police Department, City of Union Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were all on scene.