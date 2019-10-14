60 acres of land burned after field fire

FLETCHER, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly 60 acres of land are burned after a field fire in Miami County Sunday afternoon, according to our partners at the Troy Daily News.

Fletcher Fire Officials say they were called to a home Sunday afternoon after a trash fire spread to a nearby cornfield.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire, although the estimated damage is believed to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

