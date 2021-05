DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 6-year-old child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital Monday after being shot.

According to an incident report and 911 call, the child was taken to the hospital by his mother. Doctors later called police.

The extent of the child’s injuries is not known at this time.

2 NEWS is working to find out where the shooting happened. We will update this story as we receive more information.