6-year-old James Hutchinson’s family speaks out for the first time

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The people of Middletown gathered Monday night to honor the life of 6-year-old James Hutchinson. His family says this truly feels like a nightmare they can’t wake up from, but they’re amazed and overwhelmed at the outpouring of love from their community.

“We love James. We’re always going to love James. We’ll never forget James, the light of his soul lit up this earth and it’s just a sad day,” said Shelby Griffith, a family member.

Hundreds of candles glowed for several hours in his memory. He was a first grade student at Rosa Parks Elementary. James’ family say they are in disbelief and shock after his mother, Brittany Gosney confessed to killing him on Monday.

“Pray for the other two kids, keep the family in mind when making posts on Facebook, Twitter or whatnot,” said Kathryn Lundy, a family member. “This is a very trying time and taxing time.”

Community members say they gathered to mourn the loss of a bright soul tragically taken too soon. James’ Aunt Lisa Gosney said right now, the family feels shattered but will keep his memory alive for decades to come

And, if he is listening, they had one last message for James.

“I love you so much. I love you so much and I’m so sorry I wasn’t there. I’m so sorry,” said Lisa Gosney.

Tuesday night, there will be another vigil to honor James at Rosa Parks Elementary School.