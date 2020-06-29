6-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Springboro

1  of  2
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Six-year-old Georvonie Campbell was identified by the Warren County Coroner’s Office as having died from a gunshot wound Sunday night.

According to records from the Springboro Police Department, the caller told dispatchers that Campbell “grabbed his mothers gun and shot himself.”

Police arrived shortly after the 11 p.m. call.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com is working to gather more information.

