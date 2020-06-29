SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Six-year-old Georvonie Campbell was identified by the Warren County Coroner’s Office as having died from a gunshot wound Sunday night.
According to records from the Springboro Police Department, the caller told dispatchers that Campbell “grabbed his mothers gun and shot himself.”
Police arrived shortly after the 11 p.m. call.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com is working to gather more information.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 51,046 cases, 2,818 deaths reported
- 6-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Springboro
- UD cancels season opener at SEMO
- Garth Brooks reschedules Cincinnati concert for 2021
- Broadway shutdown extended again until January