6-year-old dead after ATV accident in Recovery Township

RECOVERY TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. for an ATV crash Monday that led to the death of a six-year-old boy.
The caller told authorities that the ATV crashed in a field in Recovery Township west of State Route 49 and south of Park Road.
The investigation found that two brothers, ages six and eight were in an ATV driving down a gravel drive between two fields.
The six-year-old was operating the ATV and lost control, resulting in both children being ejected and pinned under the ATV.
The eight-year-old was able to free himself and seek help, bringing several adults back and eventually authorities.
Both children were brought to Mercer Health in Coldwater, where the six-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later. The eight-year-old sustained minor injuries in the accident.
