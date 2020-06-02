6-year-old dead after ATV accident in Recovery Township

RECOVERY TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. for an ATV crash Monday that led to the death of a six-year-old boy.

The caller told authorities that the ATV crashed in a field in Recovery Township west of State Route 49 and south of Park Road.

The investigation found that two brothers, ages six and eight were in an ATV driving down a gravel drive between two fields.

The six-year-old was operating the ATV and lost control, resulting in both children being ejected and pinned under the ATV.

The eight-year-old was able to free himself and seek help, bringing several adults back and eventually authorities.

Both children were brought to Mercer Health in Coldwater, where the six-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later. The eight-year-old sustained minor injuries in the accident.