6-year-old 3D printing ‘ear savers’ for healthcare workers

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A first grader at Dayton Christian is putting his skills to good use by helping workers on the frontlines.

“I feel pretty good,” says 6-year-old William Scott.

For the past week, he’s been busy 3D printing ear protectors for healthcare workers.

“I like watching it so I can know when it’s done,” says William.

His mom is a physician at Dayton Children’s.

“The masks are uncomfortable enough to breathe in, but they’re necessary, and we’re all willing to wear them. But when it starts wearing on your ears too, that’s unnecessary,” says William’s mom Lora.

William is the youngest volunteer helping the group Making Masks 4 Dayton.

“People on the frontlines they’re like oh my goodness can I put in for workers comp for sore ears?” says Debra Gold with Making Masks 4 Dayton.

So far, William has made nearly 100 ear protectors.

“Once we knew we were going to make them, and we got the 3D printer, dad got it out and started the first few,” describes William.

Each ear saver takes roughly 20 to 30 minutes to print.

“If we can do little things by making masks or making ear protectors, it all helps,” says Debra.

“We’re really proud of him, and I don’t think he knows how much he’s contributing,” admits Lora.