6-vehicle crash slows morning traffic on I-75

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
6-vehicle crash

6-vehicle crash in Moraine on I-75 (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A six-vehicle crash in Moraine slowed traffic for motorists headed into the city on I-75 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on I-75 northbound near S. Dixie Avenue just before 8 am Tuesday.

No injuries were reported and a lane was temporarily closed. The left lane has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS