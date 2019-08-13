6-vehicle crash slows morning traffic on I-75

6-vehicle crash in Moraine on I-75 (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A six-vehicle crash in Moraine slowed traffic for motorists headed into the city on I-75 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on I-75 northbound near S. Dixie Avenue just before 8 am Tuesday.

No injuries were reported and a lane was temporarily closed. The left lane has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

