MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A total of six people were injured after two crashes on I-75 northbound in Moraine Monday night.

According to the Moraine Police Department, the first crash happened on I-75 northbound at mile marker 55 around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

Three vehicles were involved, and two people were taken to the hospital. They are said to be in stable condition, according to Moraine PD.

The highway was shut down for an hour before it reopened.

Once the highway reopened, a second crash occurred within minutes in the same area. The highway was shut down again shortly after 8 p.m.

Moraine PD said five vehicles were involved and four people were injured. Two people were trapped and are said to be in critical condition but stable.

The highway reopened around 11 p.m.

The cause of these crashes remains under investigation.