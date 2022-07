XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Six people were taken to the hospital following a crash in downtown Xenia.

According to Xenia Dispatch, an officer was standing outside when they witnessed a crash happen at Main Street and Detroit Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Six people were taken to the hospital and one person was arrested, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

There is no information on the cause of the crash at this time.

