6 displaced after Franklin house fire destroys 2 homes, damages 2 others

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Franklin Township Fire Department is investigating after a fire Sunday night destroyed two homes and damaged two others.

Officials say there were three people inside the house when the blaze broke out Sunday night.

According to homeowner Rechell Hisle, she was in the living room rocking her grandson to sleep when she noticed smoke and flames coming from the back of her house. She immediately called to her fiance for help.

“I said, ‘The back of the house is on fire.’ He jumped up and ran out back, seen it and knew he couldn’t do anything at the minute so I’m already calling 9-1-1 at that point,” Hisle said. “We just watched it burn, that’s all we could do.”

Hisle said it was about 15 minutes before help arrived. During that time, the flames began spreading to a neighboring home, destroying one nearby and damaging two others before it was contained.

“It took us a while to get the water supply established because this part of the township has no hydrants, so we depend on water that the fire trucks bring,” said Chief Michael Hannigan with the Franklin Township Fire Department.

Fire officials said the scarce water supply made things harder at the scene.

“When the first fire trucks get here, they get here with 1,000 gallons of water then as soon as that’s done, you’re waiting on somebody else to bring you water, so it takes a while to get that established,” Chief Hannigan said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The six people displaced are getting assistance from the American Red Cross.