6 Dayton officers to be recognized for Oregon District shooting response

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The six Dayton police officers who responded to the Oregon District shooting will receive the Outstanding Peace Officer of the Year award from the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck nominated the officers in November, and a committee announced the decision last week.

“The brave, quick response of these six officers put an abrupt end to the gunman’s shooting, saving countless other lives in the process. I believe it is clear these officers deserve, and I nominate, these officers to be recognized and honored for their actions,” he said in his nomination.

They will be recognized during a luncheon in Columbus on Thursday, December 12.

