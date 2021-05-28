6 charged in connection to Kings Island fights; investigation ongoing

MASON, Ohio (WLWT) — Six people have now been charged in connection to a series of fights last weekend at Kings Island amusement park.

One adult, 18-year-old Charles Brown, and five unnamed juveniles now face charges in connection to the fights that closed the park early on Saturday.

The teenagers facing charges are aged 17, 16, 16, 14 and 14.

Each has been charged after being identified by security and witness video taken throughout the park that day, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Friday.

Each face different charges, which range from inducing panic, obstructing official business, assault and disorderly conduct.

A motive for the fights is still unknown, Fornshell said, and more charges are expected in the near future.

“In the 10 years I’ve been prosecutor, we’ve never had an issue like this,” Fornshell said.

Fonshell clarified that the investigation is still in the early stages. None of the six individuals charged have been arrested as of Friday afternoon, he added.

The popular amusement park was forced to close about 30 minutes early Saturday night after several fights broke out between teenagers. Video taken by a guest shows people pushing and punching each other and knocking people to the ground. Both young men and a young woman can be seen hitting others, repeatedly.

According to dispatch reports and video, there were at least two large-scale fights within the amusement park on Saturday, with one of them spilling over into the parking lot.

Officer Peter Morris with the Mason Police Department was among the first on scene. In a report, Morris says he assisted park security in trying to break up the crowd, adding he saw a male hit a female multiple times, even grabbing her by the throat.

Morris says he was shoved to the ground, claiming multiple people started to pull on his equipment while hitting him — at one point even being sprayed with pepper spray.

The report states Morris only had minor cuts and bruises.

A statement from the Mason Police Department released Tuesday says multiple individuals have been identified and that “suspect information will be presented to Warren County Juvenile Court for charges.”

Authorities did not release any names, saying only that they are still working to identify “other responsible parties.”

Officials with Kings Island also released a statement Tuesday, saying that they will up security measures within the park. Video footage throughout the park has been shared with investigators, park officials said.

Increased security will be in place at the park, beginning this weekend.

What that increased security entails is unknown.

“We will continue to utilize our Protect Our Park program, which enables guests to report any safety or security concern through their mobile device,” a statement from Kings Island reads. “We are implementing additional security protocols and operational policies as appropriate. We believe these actions will help ensure that Kings Island remains what it has been for nearly 50 years – a place where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. More than 3 million guests a year have counted on us for exactly that since we opened in 1972, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come.”