5th Annual Mutt Strut to raise money for veterans in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 5th Annual Community Mutt Strut, a weeklong fundraising event benefiting Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, moved online and is set to run from Tuesday, Sept. 8, to Saturday, Sept. 12.
The event is sponsored by PNC Bank and is intended to help raise awareness for veterans in need.
According to event organizers, an average of 22 veterans die from suicide a day. Money gathered throughout the week will allow Guardian Angels to pair more veterans with service dogs nationwide.
Registration for the event is free and can be done here.
Once registered, participants will receive daily updates for various activities or events being held online. This includes video testimonials from veterans with service dogs, cooking lessons, a sports memorabilia auction and a photo contest.
Click here to read more or donate to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs.
