DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a Preble County house fire last month.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 3:28 a.m., the Gratis Fire Department along with other departments were dispatched for a fire at the 100th block of W. North St. in Gratis, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The two-story residential structure fire has been ruled to be arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau along with the Gratis Police and Fire Departments. Investigators are seeking tips from the public to help identify those responsible.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the fire, the release states.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.