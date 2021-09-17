$5K reward offered help identifying suspect in Auglaize County fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into a fire at a home in Auglaize County.

According to the FEIB investigators, a home on West Wapakoneta Street in Waynesfield was intentionally set on fire in early September. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue Department were sent to the fire Sept. 6 around 2:11 p.m.

Both the State Fire Marshal’s office and Waynesfield Police Department are investigating the incident.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 1-800-589-2728.