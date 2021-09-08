$5K reward being offered for help identifying suspect who started Preble County fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) is asking for the public’s help regarding an intentionally set Preble County vacant house fire.

Officials with FEIB said the vacant home was in West Manchester on South High Street. Firefighters arrived around 2 a.m. on Aug. 25 to find an active fire. FEIB investigators and sheriff’s deputies determined that the fire was purposefully set.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for this fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 1-800-589-2728