ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The 49th annual Englewood Art Festival is underway in Montgomery County.

On Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug 13, the Englewood Art Festival is scheduled to take place at Centennial Park, located at 321 Union Blvd. in Englewood. Artwork and food vendors, plus live music is expected to be set up at the weekend-long event.

You can view the daily schedules for the festival below:

Saturday, Aug. 12

8 a.m. 5K Run



9 a.m. Festival Parade



10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Homemade Artwork Sale



Noon Northmont High School Marching Band



1:30 p.m. Victorious KayBirds Band



4 p.m. The Bucket List Players Band



Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck rides during the Englewood Art Festival Parade on Saturday. (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Sunday, Aug. 13

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Homemade Artwork Sale



11:30 a.m. Honey Creek Cloggers Band



1:30 p.m. Englewood Civic Band



3 p.m. ‘Kip the Pirate’ Foster



11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Charity Car Show Vehicle Registration – 9 a.m. to noon Car Show Awards – 2:30 p.m.



Car enthusiasts wanting to have their car in the Charity Car Show will have to pay a $10 entry fee. All proceeds collected from entry fees go directly towards the Northmont Community Table.