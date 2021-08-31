56-year-old sustains minor injuries after being hit by truck

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A 56-year-old man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of State Route 571 and Wagner Road.

Darke County Deputies and Greenville Township Rescue arrived at the crash at approximately 11:15 a.m. on August 31, according to a release by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, preliminary investigation revealed that a 77-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado struck Paul Schaefer, knocking him into the roadway. The driver had been traveling eastbound on Wagner Road and stopped at the intersection of State Route 571 before proceeding into the intersection and striking Schaefer with his vehicle.

The Sherriff’s Office said Schaefer was transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries.