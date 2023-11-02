DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than a half-million dollars was raised to support a local organization last week.

The SPARK GREAT FUTURES fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club was held on Oct. 26. During the event, over 200 people attended, and over $525,000 was raised.

Funds raised during the event will go towards the education of youth around Dayton. It was the initiative of the fundraiser to help students receive more programs and opportunities centered around science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM).

CareSource has remained an essential supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton. It is reported that the healthcare organization has committed $300,000 for academic programs of Dayton youth towards the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton.

“Active engagement in uplifting our communities form the core of CareSource’s values,” said Devon Valencia, chief information officer at CareSource and member of the Dayton Boys & Girls Club’s board of directors. “Our collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton stands as a testament to this commitment. We are investing in the promise and potential of every young person in Dayton.”

Aside from STEAM programs, the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton provides offers academic support, behavioral health support, career readiness programs, healthy meals, mental health support and small group tutoring.

Find more information about the organization here.