DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Holiday Festival will be returning for the 51st year with safety as a priority.

On Nov. 24, the Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination and Children’s Parade will make its return to Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton. Leaders of the festival are working closely with the Dayton Police Department and other organizations to make sure security and safety remains well for all attendees.

Recommendations for the upcoming festival have been made to ensure everyone will be safe.

On-duty officers and bike patrol officers will be around and visible at the festival to increase the law enforcement footprint. Using “supplemental security resources” is another measure the festival leaders are making.

Attendees will also notice the start and end time of the event have changed, moving an hour earlier so the festival begins at 3 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

“Continuing this beloved holiday tradition is important to our community,” said said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “In doing so, the comfort and safety of our guests at the Dayton Holiday Festival remains our highest priority.

“It is our obligation to carefully examine all aspects of the event to ensure we do all we can to keep this downtown tradition of 50 years a safe and welcoming place for all.”

A single gunshot fired into the air brought last year’s Dayton Children’s Parade to an early end. It was determined that no one was injured, but the investigation remains ongoing.

A combined press conference was held in the days following the incident to discuss what happened at the festival.

You can watch the full press conference below.

More information regarding the festival will be released in the coming months.