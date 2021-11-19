WASHINGTON (WDTN) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said Friday the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has awarded a $500,000 grant to Culture Works (Arts and Culture Alliance of the Miami Valley), to provide sub granting opportunities for local agencies in the arts and cultural sector in the Dayton region. These funds were made possible through the American Rescue Plan, which Brown helped write and pass.

“These local arts and cultural organizations play an important role in our communities and our understanding of the world, and the industry was hit particularly hard during this pandemic. Thanks to the funds allocated in the American Rescue Plan, these institutions will be able to continue supporting their workforce and providing a vital service to communities,” said Brown.

Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the Arts Endowment supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America. Visit arts.gov to learn more.