DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Saturday has been forecasted to include some gusty winds, which started to cause people to be in the dark as winds continue to make their way through the Miami Valley.

According to the AES Outage Map, 509 residents who get their electricity from AES Ohio are currently reported as being in the dark as of 9:56 a.m.

AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel says crews have been monitoring the conditions. Kabel says the outages are wind related and crews are working to get power restored to those in the dark.

If you are currently in the dark and would like to tell AES Ohio that you are without power, you are urged to contact AES Ohio.