50 Miamisburg homes under boil advisory after water main break

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Miamisburg residents are under a boil advisory Thursday.

The City said a water main break that happened Wednesday night on Belvo Road resulted in about 50 homes being placed under a Boil Water Advisory. Door-hanger notifications have been left on the affected residences.

The City said the Boil Advisory is expected to be in effect for at least 24 hours.

Belvo Road is closed to through traffic between Thelma Drive and Althea Drive until repairs can be made. A signed detour route is being established to assist motorists. Local traffic will continue to have access.

Residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted. Questions may be directed to the Public Works Department between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS