DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County organization helped local families by giving away 50 free cribs on Wednesday, May 24.

According to a release, Dayton & Montgomery County’s EveryOne Reach One Maternal & Infant Vitality Task Force worked with the Ohio Equity Institute to give away 50 Pack-N-Plays at the Sunrise Center in Dayton.

According to the release, these cribs were for any families in the community who needed a safe place for 3-year-old children or younger to sleep.

All registered participants were required to pick up their cribs at the event.