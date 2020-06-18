50 bikes donated to Northridge Elementary students

Live Now
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity and Northridge Elementary partnered to raise money to get 50 bikes and helmets for second grade students.

The fraternity members also assembled all the bikes and distributed them at the school on Wednesday.

With the school year ending early because of COVID-19, organizers felt this was a way to show the kids some support.

“Not only do bikes help physically, they also help mentally. Bike riding helps with your mood, it helps with your ability to think quicker, it helps with your overall thought processes and decision making,” said teacher Steven Mills.

The bikes were purchased with donations from Walmart and the Heavy Metal Church of Christ.

